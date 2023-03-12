Home News They seize three semi-submersibles with 18k of coke in the Pacific
News

They seize three semi-submersibles with 18k of coke in the Pacific

by admin
They seize three semi-submersibles with 18k of coke in the Pacific

Approximately one and a half million dollars was the economic affectation to the FARC dissidents that commit crimes in the Nariño Pacific with the seizure of these illegal artifacts.

In the development of focused operations against drug trafficking in the Colombian Pacific, the Military Forces located three semi-submersibles that would have the capacity to transport between four and six tons of cocaine hydrochloride each.

According to information from military intelligence, the illegal artifacts belonged to the organized armed groups Segunda Marquetalia and the Western Coordinating Command of the Farc dissidents, which commit crimes in the department of Nariño.

The military operations were carried out by troops from the Marine Infantry Brigade No. 4, over the rural areas of the municipalities of La Tola.Tumaco and Mosquera, where they located the three semi-submersibles of approximately 23 meters in length each, completely built and ready to transport cocaine hydrochloride abroad where it would be sold.

During the inspection of the naval artifacts, different elements that would be used for their adaptation and maintenance were found inside.

Subsequently, military personnel towed them to the Port Authority sector of the municipality of Tumaco, where personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) carried out the legal proceedings for their subsequent destruction.

With this seizure, the Hercules Joint Stabilization and Consolidation Task Force has a forceful impact on the finances of the organized structures that commit crimes in the Nariño Pacific, reducing their logistical capacity to finance their illegal activities, avoiding the transport and commercialization of more than 12 tons. of cocaine hydrochloride in the international illegal market.

See also  Fires, the appeal of the mayor of Reggio Calabria to the premier: "Draghi comes to us in mid-August to verify the disaster"

The Military Forces will continue deploying all their operational capabilities to counteract the criminal actions of illegal structures that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific, ratifying their commitment to the protection of the national territory and the well-being of all Colombians, while inviting the community to deliver information to prevent illegal use of the sea, through lines 146 and 147 available 24 hours a day.

You may also like

In Rome ‘Jules Verne’ by Giorgio Battistelli –...

OUR ATTITUDE TOWARDS OTHER PEOPLE MAKES ALL THE...

High-tech simulators guarantee patient safety, this is how...

Studying ‘Black Face’ in class, parents protest –...

The long-awaited classes of SND Sports Schools are...

North Korea launched two cruise missiles from a...

Juve: Rabiot ‘was about winning today. The future?...

Karachi Games: Donkey Car Race won by Tariq...

They are looking for three more involved in...

Athletics: Tricolori Cross, Battocletti and Fontana win –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy