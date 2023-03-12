Approximately one and a half million dollars was the economic affectation to the FARC dissidents that commit crimes in the Nariño Pacific with the seizure of these illegal artifacts.

In the development of focused operations against drug trafficking in the Colombian Pacific, the Military Forces located three semi-submersibles that would have the capacity to transport between four and six tons of cocaine hydrochloride each.

According to information from military intelligence, the illegal artifacts belonged to the organized armed groups Segunda Marquetalia and the Western Coordinating Command of the Farc dissidents, which commit crimes in the department of Nariño.

The military operations were carried out by troops from the Marine Infantry Brigade No. 4, over the rural areas of the municipalities of La Tola.Tumaco and Mosquera, where they located the three semi-submersibles of approximately 23 meters in length each, completely built and ready to transport cocaine hydrochloride abroad where it would be sold.

During the inspection of the naval artifacts, different elements that would be used for their adaptation and maintenance were found inside.

Subsequently, military personnel towed them to the Port Authority sector of the municipality of Tumaco, where personnel from the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) carried out the legal proceedings for their subsequent destruction.

With this seizure, the Hercules Joint Stabilization and Consolidation Task Force has a forceful impact on the finances of the organized structures that commit crimes in the Nariño Pacific, reducing their logistical capacity to finance their illegal activities, avoiding the transport and commercialization of more than 12 tons. of cocaine hydrochloride in the international illegal market.

The Military Forces will continue deploying all their operational capabilities to counteract the criminal actions of illegal structures that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific, ratifying their commitment to the protection of the national territory and the well-being of all Colombians, while inviting the community to deliver information to prevent illegal use of the sea, through lines 146 and 147 available 24 hours a day.