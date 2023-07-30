They seize two backhoes for coercive collection of MinTic to Populated Centers

In an operation carried out in the village of San Isidro, in the municipality of Suaza, Huila, the Police immobilized a yellow caterpillar excavator, whose value amounts to $400,000,000.

The surprising finding was possible thanks to the alert issued by the community, demonstrating once again the importance of citizen collaboration in the fight against illegal activities.

The verification in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT) and by the automotive personnel allowed to establish that the yellow machine in question was required by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MINTIC) since August 20, 2021, to carry out a coercive collection against the Temporary Union of Populated Centers Colombia 2020.

In addition, in another operation carried out in the village of Bajo Satia, another yellow backhoe-type machine was immobilized, whose approximate value is $100,000,000. After verification, it was found that this machinery also had a positive record for coercive collection by MINTIC against the same Unión Temporal Centros Poblados Colombia 2020.

Both yellow machines will be made available to the Superintendency of Companies, the entity in charge of coercive collections.

It may interest you: Mass displacement in La Plata

The Huila Police reiterated the importance of citizen collaboration and thanked the community for its support in detecting suspicious activities. This successful intervention has made it possible to secure assets within the framework of a coercive collection process.

other operatives

It is worth mentioning that in other isolated events, the authorities recently also materialized precautionary measures of Suspension of the Device Power, Embargo and Kidnapping applied to real estate in Huila, Bogotá and Cundinamarca, for a value of $720,000,000.

According to the investigation carried out by the GAULA, ‘Los Legendarios’ through their account holders, among whom were three women from Huila, would have left victims to those who demanded large sums of money as a result of extortion in Neiva, San Agustín, Timana and other municipalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

