They seize two properties from an accomplice of the feminicide of Flor García – Diario La Página

The Attorney General of the Republic seized this Tuesday two properties located in the El Calvario neighborhood of Cojutepeque, from Francisco Boanerges Valle Quezada, who was found guilty of cover-up in the femicide of Flor María García Valle.

The Prosecutor’s Office has so far seized 38 properties from this subject, making a value of $1,158,741.00, which are part of his unjustified patrimonial increase

In total, the FGR has immobilized 28 properties, 5 bank accounts and 6 vehicles. These assets are located in Cojutepeque, department of Cuscatlán, Tonacatepeque and San Martín, in the municipality of San Salvador, as well as in the department of San Vicente.

On March 16, 2021, Joel Valle, the husband of Flor García, and cousin of Francisco Boanerges, reported the disappearance of his wife and stated that she had left that day for San Salvador to buy supplies for the dental clinic she has in Cojutepeque. Her version, however, had been discarded by her relatives, who from that moment promoted the intense search for her relative.

#DomainExtinction | This day, the @FGR_SV seized 2 properties located in Barrio El Calvario, Cojutepeque, which belonged to Francisco Boanerges Valle, who was already convicted of participating in the Femicide of Flor García in 2022. pic.twitter.com/j1WDo5vxiO — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) June 13, 2023

Flor García, who was also the mother of two children: one three years old and the other five, was originally from the department of Sonsonate, but had lived in Cojutepeque for more than six years until the femicide. In addition to working at the Valle clinic, she was a student studying Languages ​​at the University of El Salvador.

In June 2021, the National Civil Police confirmed the capture of Valle as the main suspect in the case. Initially, the authorities accused him of the crime of disappearance of persons. His cousin, Francisco Boanerges, was also captured as a necessary accomplice.

After 105 days of searching, the body of Flor García was found on June 29, 2021 at the La Paz farm in Cojutepeque, located at kilometer 32 of the Pan-American highway, in the department of Cuscatlan.