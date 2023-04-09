Within the framework of institutional operational management and the strategic guidelines of the National Government, focused on human security and the fight against multi-crime organizations, the National Police through the Criminal Investigation Directorate and INTERPOL (DIJIN) In an articulated work with the Attorney General’s Office, during a search and search procedure, he managed to capture two women and the seizure of war material and narcotics, in the Gustavo Restrepo neighborhood in the Rafael Uribe Uribe locality of the city of Bogota.

During the search and raid of the property, the investigators found and seized a 9-millimeter pistol, more than 1,900 cartridges of different calibers, two fragmentation grenades, six rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, and ten kilos. of pressed marijuana.

According to the information collected by the investigators, the war materiel and the seized narcotics belong to the organized crime group “Tren de Aragua”, who sought criminal control in various locations in the city of Bogotá, for the sale and distribution of drugs, hit men and extortion charges.

The two captured women were turned over to the competent authority for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics and manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of weapons, ammunition for restricted use and for the exclusive use of the armed forces or explosives.