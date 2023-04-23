Home » They seize war material from Farc dissidents in Buenaventura
They seize war material from Farc dissidents in Buenaventura

They seize war material from Farc dissidents in Buenaventura

Units of the Marine Infantry Brigade No.2 carried out search and area control maneuvers, in response to the call of the Mayorquín community, which denounced that, after the clashes in recent days between illegal armed groups in the area, the criminals left suspicious packages in the municipality, presumably explosive devices.

Immediately, expert personnel moved to the area and during the verification in the place indicated by the civilian population, the Marine Infantry units were attacked with rifle fire by presumed members of the Residual Organized Armed Group “Structure 6 Jaime Martínez”, who A crew member from the Naval Institution was injured, who was evacuated to a medical center where he received the required medical attention and is out of danger.

After repelling the attack, the Marines found the lifeless body of one of the individuals who attacked the troops on the banks of the Mayorquín River, carrying an R15 rifle and two magazines. Likewise, in the nearby area they found six rifles, two pistols, 28 rifle magazines, 1,218 ammunition cartridges of different calibers, a fragmentation grenade, quartermaster material and bracelets alluding to the Residual Organized Armed Group “E6 Jaime Martínez”.

The lifeless body found and the seized material were made available to the National Police and the Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Colombian Navy will continue to develop offensive operations against illegal armed groups that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific, ensuring the safety of its inhabitants.

