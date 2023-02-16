Members of the Valle del Cauca Police seized 10 poisonous frogs and 1,100 fingerling fish in a vehicle that covered the Buenaventura-Buga route.

It was reported that these are species that were extracted from the Chocó tropical forest and that they were going to be illegally traded in Cali.

The frogs are known as ‘Cocoi’ or poison harlequin frog (oophaga histrionica) and the fingerling fish are emperor and pomfret, species that have been in significant decline due to illegal extraction and trafficking.

These species were transported in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic bottle and in plastic bags with water.

The little frogs, only four centimeters long, are striking for their great colouring, generally with orange or yellow, red, white or blue spots on shiny black, brown or blue. The skin is smooth and abundantly supplied with venom-producing glands.

When they are adults they feed on insects, especially ants, mites and other small arthropods, helping to maintain the natural balance. It secretes a poisonous goo when stressed, which can cause respiratory paralysis.

The species were handed over to the Valle del Cauca Environmental Corporation, which will value them and then return them to their natural habitat.

The man who was transporting them did not have the documentation or the necessary requirements to transport them. He was captured for the crime of misuse of renewable natural resources and the immobilized vehicle.