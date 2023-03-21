The Valledupar Health Secretariat reported on its social networks that, due to a complaint, they carried out an inspection and seized 24 kilos of cheese in commercial premises in the city for non-compliance with sanitary regulations.

“In surveillance and control inspection operations, we responded to a complaint for clandestine cheese manufacturing. When doing the inspection it was decided to impose sanitary measure for breaking the rules”, wrote the sector.

Likewise, 24 kilos of cheeses were seized and denatured, to prevent them from being sold and affecting the health of those who consumed them. From the @SecSaludVpr We work to guarantee the safety and quality of food. pic.twitter.com/KcZCNQUKGk – Valledupar Local Health Secretariat (@SecSaludVpr) March 21, 2023

It also reported that the kilos of cheese were confiscated for prevent them from being traded and affect the health of its consumers.

Last November, in the middle of a diligence, the Secretariat closed around eight meat outlets in commune 5 of Valledupar because they did not meet the minimum requirements for their commercialization.