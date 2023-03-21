Home News They seized 24 kilos of cheese in Valledupar due to risk of infection
News

They seized 24 kilos of cheese in Valledupar due to risk of infection

by admin
They seized 24 kilos of cheese in Valledupar due to risk of infection

The Valledupar Health Secretariat reported on its social networks that, due to a complaint, they carried out an inspection and seized 24 kilos of cheese in commercial premises in the city for non-compliance with sanitary regulations.

In surveillance and control inspection operations, we responded to a complaint for clandestine cheese manufacturing. When doing the inspection it was decided to impose sanitary measure for breaking the rules”, wrote the sector.

It also reported that the kilos of cheese were confiscated for prevent them from being traded and affect the health of its consumers.

Last November, in the middle of a diligence, the Secretariat closed around eight meat outlets in commune 5 of Valledupar because they did not meet the minimum requirements for their commercialization.

See also  Turkey. Over 45 thousand dead from the earthquake, 5 thousand in Syria

You may also like

World Water Day, 8700 reusable thermal bottles distributed...

Endangered mountain goats were seen in herds in...

Kevin Roldán confessed that he is going through...

Zorba 2023, the first episode is available —...

Elim CAN 2023/Togo vs Burkina Faso/Djené Dakonam ‹‹...

In the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán, they...

Minister Zangrillo presents the programmatic guidelines to the...

Togo: Germain DOUBIDJI takes control of “Journalists for...

Begging or exploitation?

“Mare Fuori” and the World of Cinema for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy