They send the alleged leader of ‘La Sierra’ to prison with criminal interference in Valledupar

The Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the CTI and the Police captured and prosecuted two alleged members of the illegal organization La Sierra who committed crimes in Medellín (Antioquia).

They are Sergio Andrés Henao Jaramillo, alias Cabezón, alleged ringleader of the criminal network, since 2021, and Juan Guillermo Londoño Román, alias Orejas, escort of the former.

The two people were captured by the Gaula of the National Police on a public highway in the capital of Antioquia. The evidence provided showed that Henao Jaramillo was responsible for establishing links between the criminal structures of the Clan del Golfo in Urabá (Antioquia) and Valledupar (Cesar).

According to the information held by the Prosecutor’s Office, it is established that the defendants were in charge of extorting the owners of hardware stores, restaurants, public service drivers, construction workers, among others. The criminal actions would be committed in the La Sierra, Villa Turbay, Villa Lilián, Santa Lucía and Las Estancias neighborhoods, and in the Alto Bonito, La Sequía, Guayaquilito, La Ramada, Tierra Dentro, Las Llantas, La Arenera, Chocito, Los Ranches, of La Comuna 8 of Medellín.

During the capture procedures, a van, more than five million pesos in cash, and cell phones were seized from those investigated. The Prosecutor’s Office charged them with the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, which was not accepted. The judge with the function of guarantee control imposed an insurance measure on them in the prison.

