A guarantee judge issued a custodial measure in a prison against Juan Carlos Buesaquillo Torres, for the assault caused to the teacher Víctor Félix Vargas.

Judicial police work made it possible to establish that on February 11, two men, aged 76 and 68, were conversing in a commercial establishment in the El Altico neighborhood, in the capital of Huilense, when the accused today tried to touch the back pocket of one of them. of these, where he kept his wallet.

Given the facts, one of the men asked the defendant to leave his friend alone and leave, for which he ignored it, and taking advantage of his defenseless state, he pulled out a knife and injured the teacher in the abdomen. .

The victim of the injury had to undergo urgent surgery and is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), awaiting his recovery.

Buesaquillo Torres, 18, was charged by the Prosecutor for the crime of attempted aggravated homicide and did not accept the charges.