They send to jail those allegedly responsible for the fire at the Gamarra Registry Office

A few minutes ago, the Attorney General’s Office released details about the prosecution of five of the alleged perpetrators of the acts of violence that occurred on October 28 in Gamarra, Cesar, in which an official from the National Registry of the State died. Civil Status and six other people were injured, two of them remain with a reserved diagnosis.

erlis Bermúdez Rubiano, William Castro Torrado and Wilfrido Campos, to whom a prosecutor from the Delegate for Territorial Security charged them with the crimes of aggravated homicide, attempted aggravated homicide and arson.

The other investigated is Julio Rojas Marín, accused of the crime of violence against a public servant.

The defendants did not accept the charges and, in response to the compelling evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed custodial security measures on them, for Rojas Marín in his place of residence and for the others in establishment prisoner

Criminal roles
The investigation shows that on the morning of October 28, a group of people gathered at a gas station in Gamarra and marched for a decision that they considered contrary to their political interests.

Film records and other evidence obtained by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office indicate that a crowd took advantage of the mobilization to violently enter the headquarters of the electoral authority, amid resistance from police and other officials. The then candidate for the Gamarra Council, Julio Rojas Marín, apparently participated in the attack, hitting the municipal registrar with his fist and kicking, and destroying papers, computers and other items.

On the other hand, it is proven that the other defendants would be involved in the planning and execution of the fire to the registry office’s property, with the purpose of burning the material.
electoral.

In that sense, Isaías Peña Oliveros and his wife, Yuberlis Bermúdez Rubiano, would have hidden and transported a gasoline tanker in a baby stroller. For their part, William Castro Torrado and Wilfrido Campos are accused of receiving the fuel and helping the person who sprayed it and started the fire, which ended up causing the death of a servant, causing serious injuries to other officials and incinerating the headquarters of the entity.

The work of the judicial police continues to carry out a sixth arrest warrant related to these events, whose suspect was identified as Cristian Lobo.

