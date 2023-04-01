Home News They sent “Luisito” to prison again in La Loma
They sent “Luisito” to prison again in La Loma

Luis Rodolfo Hernandez Espitia, aka Luisito, recognized for having been captured on several occasions for theft, will again be deprived of liberty in a Valledupar prison.

This was decided by a guarantee control judge in the preliminary hearings for legalization of captureimputation of charges and imposition of insurance measure.

The Chiriguaná Section 22 Prosecutor’s Office charged Hernández Espitia for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm for the events recorded on March 30.

According to the entity, the young man was with other people in a vehicle.or where they found a weapon with which they possibly committed a theft in the corregimiento of La Loma, municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

The others, who will answer for the same crime, are Dina Luz Amaya Aroca, Luis Fernando Remolina Jaimes and Tobías Enrique Guerra. These too were sent to prison.

