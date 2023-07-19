Home » They sentence a man who raped a 27-year-old woman with mental disabilities
They sentence a man who raped a 27-year-old woman with mental disabilities

Melvin Gómez Orellana was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a mentally disabled woman. At the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office provided sufficient evidence that they incriminated the accused.

According to the psychiatric expert report presented in the trial by the prosecutor, the victim is 27 years old, but her mind is that of a five or six-year-old girl and as a result of the Orellana rape, she became pregnant.

It should be noted that the DNA test carried out determined that the baby’s father is the defendant.

The events occurred in the jurisdiction of San Juan Opico, department of Libertad in the year 2022; It was in the month of August that the victim’s mother noticed something strange about the victim and began to investigate until the woman told her everything.

The Second Sentencing Court of Santa Tecla decided to sentence Orellana to 18 years in prison for the crime of Rape on a Minor and Disabled Person.

