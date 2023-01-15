Home News They sentence a motorcycle taxi driver in Neiva who abused two minors
News

They sentence a motorcycle taxi driver in Neiva who abused two minors

by admin
They sentence a motorcycle taxi driver in Neiva who abused two minors

The defendant, in the preparatory hearings, accepted his responsibility for the facts and also having infected the victims with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge with knowledge functions to sentence Haiver Hernández Romero to 19 years in prison, for sexually abusing two minors whom he also physically assaulted in an unpopulated area of ​​Neiva (Huila).

The man, a motorcycle taxi driver, on February 22, 2022, picked up the minors 13 and 14 years old in his vehicle, to take them to the El Venado settlement in the township of Fortalecillas de Neiva (Huila), where he used violence against them and subjected them to different sexual harassment under death threats.

In addition to the assault to which the minors were subjected, the defendant admitted that he infected them with a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the investigation, on the day of the events, the defendant intimidated them and tied their hands and feet with their shoelaces, and tied them to a tree with their clothing.

In addition, he seized the cell phone of one of them. Hernández Romero will serve his sentence in a prison as the perpetrator of the crimes of aggravated violent carnal access, aggravated abusive carnal access with a minor under fourteen years of age, aggravated aggravated robbery, and aggravated personal injury.

See also  In Rimini the return of the Alpine troops amid controversy and amarcord: "We would like to be at the front to help"

You may also like

The most expensive FPC transfer would be a...

This Monday the route 561 of the SETP...

One hundred thousand spokesmen in pretense

Flooding kills at least 27 in the Philippines

Four injured and 47 primary attendance due to...

This is how the presentation of Juanfer Quintero...

Subject fell who abused a girl through a...

Vehicles would transit through Ecuador to bring fuel...

What is ordinary time

Heavy rains in Medellín leave 2 dead and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy