The defendant, in the preparatory hearings, accepted his responsibility for the facts and also having infected the victims with a sexually transmitted disease.

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge with knowledge functions to sentence Haiver Hernández Romero to 19 years in prison, for sexually abusing two minors whom he also physically assaulted in an unpopulated area of ​​Neiva (Huila).

The man, a motorcycle taxi driver, on February 22, 2022, picked up the minors 13 and 14 years old in his vehicle, to take them to the El Venado settlement in the township of Fortalecillas de Neiva (Huila), where he used violence against them and subjected them to different sexual harassment under death threats.

In addition to the assault to which the minors were subjected, the defendant admitted that he infected them with a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the investigation, on the day of the events, the defendant intimidated them and tied their hands and feet with their shoelaces, and tied them to a tree with their clothing.

In addition, he seized the cell phone of one of them. Hernández Romero will serve his sentence in a prison as the perpetrator of the crimes of aggravated violent carnal access, aggravated abusive carnal access with a minor under fourteen years of age, aggravated aggravated robbery, and aggravated personal injury.