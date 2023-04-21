They sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor

The Attorney General of the Republic reported that Héctor Argueta was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

The events occurred in 2020, when according to investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office, Argueta took advantage of the closeness with the victim’s family to abuse the minor.

Subsequently, he abused his victim again months later when the defendant followed her to her home and abused her by physical abuse.

Héctor Argueta was prosecuted for the crime of rape of a minor and continues to be incapacitated.