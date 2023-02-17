Julian Andres Santa

Risaraldense cycling has been gaining an important place not only nationally, but internationally, thanks to the talent of its athletes and their outstanding stories and processes. This is how the cyclist Kevin Velásquez served as a connector between the European club, Team Inca, and the Pereiran team Titanes, from the Risaralda League, to create a meeting in which they shared experiences.

Being able to bring more talents

Jean Jacques Goullieux, French team director of Team Inca, a name that he explains derives from the nationality of his wife, who is Peruvian, has been working on this project since 2017, setting his sights on junior cycling in Colombia and Europe and on This is the case of the Perla del Otún, where he was able to share with some of the athletes at the velodrome and he hopes to be able to contribute so that some of them can have international experiences, with the help of sponsorships and private companies.

keep supporting them

Alexander Díaz, president of the Club Titanes de Pereira, expressed: “The approach was given through Kevin Velásquez, they contacted the teacher Julio López, they asked him for a broker with the characteristics that they are looking for. For us it is a great expectation that such a small club, but with such good results, would come to have an approach of this type and what interests us is the possibility for the boys to leave national cycling and go to have an experience in Europe. ”.

For his part, Julio César López, the team’s coach, who has also had outstanding processes in Marseille, added: “It is very important for our club and for the department to have a rapprochement, since we would be giving the athletes of this region so that they go further”.