They shot him in the ear! Renowned influencer vallenato is injured

The vallenato influencer Jorge Luis Villa Reales, known for being part of the humorous group ‘Típico de la costa’, was the victim of a robbery in the capital of Cesar. The events occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 4, in the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood.

The content creator told RTA News that the criminals shot him at the level of his right ear. “Yesterday, when I was going to work at around 9:30 p.m., two boys crossed me on foot and one of them pulled a weapon at me, that was down the street 7 of the Nueva Esperanza neighborhood. My reaction was to throw the motorcycle at them and they fired a shot at me which, thank God, was from a traumatic weapon and the bullet did not enter.”, he counted.

After the fact, the young man was transferred to the High Complexity clinic in the city, where he received medical attention. Furthermore, he He learned that he will be operated on.

Given the unfortunate fact, Villa Reales requested a greater presence of the Police in the different sectors of Valledupar. “More security from the National Police, the truth is that There is a lot of insecurity in the city. Valledupar is unlivable“, said.

