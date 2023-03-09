After the controversial statements by congresswoman Susana ‘Boreal’ about her daily and recreational use of marijuana, a great national debate has been formed around the legalization of this psychoactive.

I think the issue of marijuana legalization has many hidden economic interests that we are barely discovering in Colombia, but apart from that, it is a habit or lifestyle that is worth talking about and that, whether we like it or not, is going to change sooner rather than later.

The first thing is that we all be clear that “my rights end where those of others begin”, so it is not just a matter of freedom but of knowing how to live in community.

The other thing that must be taken into account and “normalized” is that SMOKING MARIJUANA DOES HARM, although it does damage just as much as tobacco, alcohol, sugar or a lot of substances that we consume daily under our responsibility and knowing that can harm us to a greater or lesser extent. I have several friends who like to smoke marijuana, and although each one with their harmful habits or not, what I would not like is that they were promulgating everywhere, to children, athletes, or vulnerable people, that smoking is okay.

As in the case of cigarettes or alcohol, it will never be right to go out into the public square, onto a platform or in the media to “defend” or encourage the consumption of a harmful substance.

Personally, I believe that any substance that diminishes mental capacity, reaction capacity or alters our senses in some way, could be used, under the responsibility of each person and only under certain conditions, in spaces far from activities that require concentration. call it study, work, driving and child care. That they do not affect community life.

And let’s end with the attitude of some people to use a similar or worse case to justify their bad behavior.

They say “I stick every day, but there are senators who arrive drunk”; “I stole from the state, but another stole 7 billion and I barely 100”; “This government is going badly but Duque’s was worse.” What is wrong is wrong.

Either way, it’s a losing debate. Marijuana is going to be legalized whether we like it or not.

Faced with the issue of legalizing it by law, I have a doubt: could it be that the reasons that will be used in legalization do not open the doors to the legalization of more addictive and harmful substances such as cocaine and heroin? Do we want those “freedoms” for our children?

The vice president has already come out talking about decriminalizing the coca leaf. That’s where we go.

