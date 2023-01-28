The director of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), William Camargo, and delegates from the Ministry of Transport, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Kingdom that opens the door to greater collaboration in terms of rail infrastructure.

In this regard, the Minister of Transport, Guillermo Reyes, highlighted the experience of the British country in this area and its strategic role. “Through the reactivation of its railway sector, Colombia has the potential to face important challenges in terms of poverty reduction, competitiveness and climate change mitigation,” he said.

The endorsement of the document also strengthens bilateral relations, promotes mutual economic development and promotes social and environmental benefits of a modern and sustainable transport infrastructure.

The visit of the Colombian delegation, which took place thanks to an invitation from the British Embassy in Colombia and Crossrail International, marks a milestone in the binational efforts of recent years to make the railway reactivation in the country an opportunity to transformation and a new step in the agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.

This joint work has also made it possible to strengthen the ties between these two countries, through the transfer of knowledge and collaboration with local experts and companies.

​United Kingdom, protagonist in investment

In the last 5 years, the British government has invested more than 10 million euros in strategic technical assistance for the infrastructure sector in Colombia, with a special emphasis on gender and inclusion, energy transition and sustainability.

Thanks to this agenda between the two countries, a robust portfolio of infrastructure projects for Colombia has been generated, the execution of which will require investments of the order of between 3 and 4 billion euros.