They slow down informal transport

A strong operation in different points of Pereira, against illegal transportation, was carried out by the authorities in the city, with the purpose of exercising effective control over this illegal activity, which according to intelligence reports, is also lending itself to commit criminal acts, both in cars and motorcycles.

In this way, the control agencies carried out a series of monitoring of the illegal transport routes, mainly those that move between the La Libertad park and the Villa Santana commune with its accesses through the Kennedy and Canceles sectors.

“In an articulated manner, the Pereira Mayor’s Office, the Mobility Institute and the Pereira Metropolitan Police are setting up control points, to verify the background of people, review the actions of the entry and exit of informal transport from the Villa Santana commune. We are also carrying out these daytime and nighttime operations at peak hours, with which we seek to guarantee more security for Pereirans”, said the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape Ayala.

With the support of the Mobility Institute, vehicles that do not comply with safety standards are being identified, that do not have up-to-date technical-mechanical inspection, or compulsory insurance, and that as if that were not enough, their drivers do not have a driver’s license. driving, a situation that reverses a high risk for people who move in these vehicles, be they called cars or motorcycles.