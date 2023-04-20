Home » They smeared Van Gogh painting, 4 activists on trial – breaking latest news
They smeared Van Gogh painting, 4 activists on trial

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 20 – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome has ordered the direct summons for trial for the four Last Generation activists who on November 4, 2022 smeared a painting by Van Gogh by throwing a vegetable purée. The sower”, protected by a glass, on display at Palazzo Bonaparte. The trial has been set for next October 12 before the monocratic judge. They risk a sentence of up to 3 years in prison. (ANSA).

