Five reported for the brawl that took place outside a restaurant in Quinto: they are the two customers and three security officers.

FIFTH. They smoke inside the restaurant and do not even yield to the invitations of the managers. The result is a fight with the bouncers, who have ended up in the hospital two people, one of whom with a fractured femur.

Five people were denounced by the Zero Branco carabinieri for the brawl that took place outside the Boony Circus and Jazz di Quinto on 10 July. The quarrel had started inside the restaurant on the Noalese. Two customers, 42 and 46 years old, both Italians, that evening had decided to smoke inside the restaurant, in defiance of the legal prohibition.

They lit their cigarettes, but clearly their gesture did not go unnoticed by customers and especially by security officers, who initially approached the two with good luck. They scolded them by reminding them of the ban on smoking inside. But the invitations didn’t help. The climate has been heating up. The security men have asked the two to put out their cigarettes on other occasions.

But the two friends, evidently with the intent to provoke the bouncers, continued undeterred to not care. Until the security officers went to the de facto routes.

They forced them out of the club, where the two reacted once again. At that point the situation worsened. Kicks and punches began flying, and in the end wounded were the 42-year-old and 46-year-old. Precisely for the latter the most serious injuries: he has reported the fracture of the femur, with a prognosis of 60 days, while the 42-year-old reported several injuries, healed in 7 days. Security officers unharmed.

That evening at the Boony Circus and Jazz, in addition to the Suem staff, the Zero Branco carabinieri also intervened. Having collected the testimonies of those present, the investigations began, which ended in recent days with the complaint for brawl of all five people.