They speculate and mislead with the guerrilla

Huila does not escape the speculators who appear at this electoral time trying to terrorize the population with the guerrillas to obtain political gains.

They unsubstantially accuse Governor Luis Enrique Dussán and the mayors of dispensing with their responsibilities, as if they did not know that the constitution delegates functions to them as agents of the president for the management of public order.

In this political campaign they appeared again frightening with the dissidents of the Farc and the new Marquetalia, even with the urban militias, “to make people embarrassed.”

Although in other regions of the national territory there are serious public order problems, in recent years Huila has been classified as a zone free of the Farc and other guerrilla groups.

With great concern I remember those who cheerfully attacked the peace process, repeating “we want peace with legality”, in the midst of a political campaign.

They blindly repeated and repeated without foundation or proof against the Agreement between the Santos government and the FARC, for the convenience of their parties, now in opposition to the government of Gustavo Petro and as archenemies of all those who support reforms and total peace.

It is not fiction to affirm that the priority of the enemies of the Peace Agreement is the opposition of the right against “the left”, regardless of the pain caused by the death and massacres of the terrible Colombian armed conflict.

After all, the victims are not their relatives and in most cases the dead are peasants, the cannon fodder of the war placed on different sides.

In the absence of serious proposals they want to put people to vote again with lies and impulses.

It is true, the Ninth Brigade in an official bulletin affirmed that a GAOR Residual Armed Group in the rural area of ​​Baraya, intercepted a group of unarmed soldiers from the Demining Battalion in humanitarian work, from whom they stole communications equipment.

But it is not true that there are official complaints for extortion or threats against the lives of civilians, so far they are just rumors without substantiation

However, the governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán, showed his concern and, in his capacity as constitutional agent of the president for public order, reported on this delicate situation.

Next Monday at an extraordinary summit of governors with President Gustavo Petro, the peace commissioner, the attorney general, the prosecutor and the other senior state officials, the issue of security throughout the country will be discussed.

For his part, the mayor of Neiva Gorky Muñoz Calderón assured at the end of an extraordinary security council with Colonel Domingo López, the new commander of the Metropolitan Police, that, according to the national police, the prosecutor’s office, the army, the CTI, there is no presence in the municipal understanding of Neiva of dissidents of the Farc nor of urban militias.

He admitted that, “If it has been heard, but there are no official complaints of extortion by guerrilla groups, it is said that people say, but there are no complaints.”

Muñoz Calderón admitted that card registration among the Vegalarga community is provided for in a decree for members of the Community Action Board, for social purposes.

The president announced contingency measures and more effective accompaniment to the community against common crime that passes itself off as FARC dissidents, to commit blackmail and extortion.

In contrast, Dane, in its last bulletin, reported a 4.2% growth in the Huila economy and although its contribution to the national GDP was lower than in other years, the figure is significant, because the Huila economy is still pastoral and is just taking off. towards national and international markets that generate wealth and development.