They stab a transgender sex worker in Curumaní

A sex worker, known as Kasandra, whose name is Walter Martínez Navarro, was the victim of a stab wound to the abdomen. The events occurred at dawn this Monday in the municipality of Curumaní, as denounced by leaders of the LGTBI population.

According to Yuliana Ángel, representative of the Prima en Movimiento collective, which defends heterosexual and transgender sex workers in the department of Cesar, the injured woman was chatting with a client. At a certain time they decide to go to a hotel, and then go to talk to a tobacconist.

“When this person is in the tobacconist, that is, the customer observes another person and is attracted to him, which upset Kasandra and she complains, but this person approaches her and she tries to defend herself with stones. That was how the unknown subject with a knife attacked her in the abdomen,” explained Yuliana Rangel.

He also reported that the alleged perpetrator was captured by the Police.

Meanwhile, Kasandra was helped to the local hospital, from where she was sent to the San Andrés Hospital in Chiriguaná, where she will have to undergo surgery because the injury affected three organs.

