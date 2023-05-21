Home » They steal 15 vehicles from a warehouse in Guayaquil – Diario La Hora
This is not the first time that theft has been reported from dealerships in the country.

Ambacar issued a statement about the robbery. Know the details.

15 vehicles would have been stolen from a warehouse in Guayaquil. This is how he reported it Grupo Ambacar with a statement spread on social media.

The automobiles of the brand SOUEATSmodel ALL NEW DX3would have been stolen in the early hours of this Sunday May 21, 2023.

“We were victims of crime that plagues the country with the theft of a vehicle lot belonging to our automotive group,” read the company statement.

Ambacar rejected this act of violence that deepens the state of insecurity for commercial activities in Ecuador.

“It is essential to guarantee an environment of security and peaceful coexistence so that there are adequate conditions for investment, productivity and job creation“, says the statement.

Ambacar assures that it will work with the respective authorities for the search and recovery of vehicles stolen.

other facts

This is not the first time they have been reported massive vehicle thefts in the country.

In Quito, on March 25, 2023, the theft of 24 vehicles was reported at a dealership of the Casabaca Group.

22 of the stolen vans were recovered by the authorities. (CVD)

