LIGNANO. In the late morning of Thursday 10 November they forced the front door of the apartment in a condominium in Viale dei Platani, in Sabbiadoro. And, once inside, they raided gold, jewels, jewels and a brand new toolbox. A booty of twenty thousand euros for a shot that seemed to have been perfectly successful.

The gang, made up of three thirty-year-olds of Georgian origin, had not reckoned with the carabinieri who, after noticing suspicious movements of the group, decided to follow them and stop them: under the seats of the car in which they were moving away from the site of the raid, the soldiers of the operational unit of Latisana – who were in the area precisely as part of targeted checks of the territory – found the stolen goods. At that point, the three were arrested in flagrant, taken to prison in Udine.

Friday 11 was scheduled for direct in court, in front of judge Giulia Pussini: however, the hearing was skipped due to the absence of the interpreter from the Georgian. The prosecutor Maria Caterina Pace requested the restitution of the documents to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, reserving the right to ask the judge to validate the arrest for the preliminary investigations within the terms of the law (within 48 hours of arrest) provided for.

