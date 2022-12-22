They steal money and credit card from a 67-year-old merchant from Loria and then they empty his account. The facts date back to the late morning of last October 29, when, around 11, the merchant’s wife, having left the house for a few minutes, after having left the door open, surprised two people who were leaving her home, who justified their anomalous presence with a trivial excuse, which allowed them, however, to escape in a car parked nearby.

Once back at home, the woman realized that the two strangers had stolen the sum of 1,300 euros in cash and an ATM card, through which, shortly after, in a nearby bank, they were able to withdraw others 3.350 euro.

Thanks to the testimonies collected and the analysis of the video surveillance systems in the area, the movements of the woman and the man were reconstructed, the latter inter alia immortalized by the bank’s cameras while withdrawing the money, using the ATM card shortly before removed. Therefore, yesterday morning, in the province of Rovigo, precisely in a town in the lower Polesine area, i Carabinieri of Riese Pio X have implemented the precautionary order, which required the two suspects, a 24-year-old and a 20-year-old from the provinces of Venice and Vicenza, to reside in the municipalities of their respective residences.