They steal more than $50 million that he was going to deposit in the bank

Yesterday another robbery occurred in the center of Quibdó and near the mayor’s office. An employee of the Colanta distributor was sent to deposit more than fifty million pesos and, when he was a few meters from the door of the bank headquarters, he was approached by armed criminals who were moving on two motorcycles who took the money from him and fled. .

A few days ago there was a robbery at the Postobón soft drink warehouse in Quibdó. Daily theft of motorcycles, cell phones, bags, homes is reported.