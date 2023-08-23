They steal part of Sara López’s sports team

Sara López, a member of the Colombian archery team, suffered the theft of part of her sports equipment valued at approximately $2,500 during a flight from Paris to Pereira. The athlete recounted that, due to flight delays, she was forced to place her carry-on bag in the hold of the plane, despite the fact that it contained valuable and delicate objects.

«When I arrived at the Iberia counter in Paris, they forced me to put my carry-on bag in the hold and well, last night, when I arrived in Pereira, I realized that part of my sports equipment had been stolen. The suitcase had a padlock, they opened it and they stole my monocle, which is the object that I use to see the arrows, it is valued at more or less 2,500 dollars. assured the athlete.

Given what happened, López contacted the Iberia airline, responsible for the flight, but the company refused to assume any responsibility, for its part, Avianca argued that valuables must be transported in person.

“Iberia does not want to be held responsible, Avianca replies that they cannot do anything that valuables must always go with the person, but since they forced me to put the suitcase in the hold, then there is no solution,” added the pereirana.

For this reason, Sara López made her complaint public, asking for the collaboration of anyone who can help her, since the stolen equipment is very expensive.