They stole the gloves of boxer Óscar Rivas in Cali

The constant cases of insecurity in Cali claimed one more victim, this time, it was boxing champion Oscar Rivaswho denounced through a video shared on social networks that one of his most precious personal belongings was stolen.

The video shows how the criminals broke a window of the vehicle where they were moving, there the athlete’s boxing gloves were stolen which apart from the economic cost also has great sentimental value, according to the boxer.

“They just robbed us, here in Ciudad Jardínwe were recording with our friend Óscar Rivas, World Boxing Champion”, stated one of the companions of the vehicle that was with Rivas.

Among other things, the athlete expressed his dissatisfaction due to the insecurity situation facing the country, for which he calls on people who may have information about the whereabouts of their belongings.

“The truth is that I feel very saddened by these things that happen because there are people who at least do not know the value that things have for each person and that this has happened… we are only here and look, they broke the glass and it is a theft in which the things that are inside that briefcase have a very important value for me”, said the boxer.

Both Rivas and his companion in the vehicle called for joint work to find the gloves, a vital object for the athlete who has brought many achievements to the country in this discipline.

