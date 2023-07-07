They study the whale shark in Bahía Solano

The MarAdentro Foundation, directed by the Bogotá biologist Melany Villate, investigates the whale sharks that arrive at Bahía Solano between March and May of each year to feed.

The whale shark is considered the largest fish in the world, but little has been researched on this species, which has existed for more than 28 million years. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature -IUCN- it is in a vulnerable state, that is, it faces a moderate risk of extinction or population deterioration in the medium term.

The whale shark can measure more than 18 meters, despite weighing 20 tons, it can swim 2,000 meters deep, its skin is thick and rough like sandpaper and its pattern of spots is like a unique and unrepeatable fingerprint.

They feed by filtering water and are harmless to humans because they feed on zooplankton and small fish such as anchovies and sardines. Among its great threats are networks, collisions with boats and misdirected tourism.

“This area of ​​Bahía Solano is vital because they come here to feed. At that time, sardines come to this area of ​​Chocó and there is a lot of food in general. We also know that they do not come to reproduce and that the ones that do come are small, not adults,” says biologist Villate.

The MarAdentro Foundation was established in 2021. In the research process for the creation of this project, Melany understood that in relation to whale sharks, Colombia is like a hole, a void, but it is a very important geographical point for this species, because It is halfway between Mexico and Peru, where they had already been registered.

To finance the costs of her research, Melany, together with the ecotourism agency Bahía Solano Calls Me, devised a financing model that combines tourism with education. Thus, every time she goes out into the countryside, some curious tourists accompany her on the boat. It combines science, education and dissemination, to favor the relationship between tourism, fishing and nature.

The outings are also governed by international standards: a maximum of eight people go, but they are divided into two groups of four when entering the water. They enter the sea in the smoothest way possible, no diving or jumping, and they must try to keep a distance of four meters or so from the animals, and not touch them, or try to.

–The shark is super curious, and it may break the four-meter barrier and come closer and then you can’t do anything. It is what the shark decided to do, but the important thing and what I tell my tourists is that they have to allow him to have an escape route, that he feel that the interaction is dominating him, that if he wants to he will come closer and if he wants to you want you can go. It is literally like contemplation tourism, so a shark may come and stay for three seconds or 30 minutes, or we may arrive at a place and there are 15 sharks. It’s random.

For her part, in each research outing, Melany collects data that she shares with other researchers in other countries, to try to find out where the sharks come from and where they go, whether they are females or males, juveniles or adults. And he takes photos of them from the left side to be able to identify them.

But Melany’s idea with the foundation is not restricted to the study of the whale shark, but to other sharks that also inhabit and visit those dark waters of the Pacific Ocean.

–When I came to do my doctorate I realized that in Chocó, just as there was no one researching the whale shark, there was very little information on sharks in general, so what we do is precisely continue with this study to identify what policies can be create at this time that are reasonable, taking into account the social and economic reality of the place. The only way conservation works is if the people who live there want to.

The first part of the year MarAdentro focuses on the whale shark, since it is the time when these giants visit the Colombian Pacific coast. For this reason, from MarAdentro we lead and develop the research project that is currently being carried out to generate the baseline information on this type of shark in the area. Likewise, it organizes activities for the responsible sighting of the whale sharks that arrive at Bahía Solano, so that people who love nature and the sea have the opportunity to meet this giant of the oceans.

During the second half of the year these same coasts are visited by one of the largest marine mammals on the planet: the humpback whale. Therefore, at this time MarAdentro is dedicated to the dissemination and education about this animal that has become a symbol of the Chocó coasts. In this way, using the beauty and mystery that exists around these whales as an attraction, we seek to sensitize visitors on issues such as marine pollution, responsible nature tourism, sustainable fishing and actions that can help to preserve our oceans.

Finally, these projects and activities are complemented throughout the year with the joint work that MarAdentro develops with local artisanal fishermen, aimed at freeing the seabed more effectively from the remains of fishing equipment and gear that have become entangled with time.

