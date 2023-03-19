Home News They summon ‘Rafa’ Pérez to conciliation for timbalera demand
News

They summon ‘Rafa’ Pérez to conciliation for timbalera demand

by admin
They summon ‘Rafa’ Pérez to conciliation for timbalera demand

The legal problems due to the massive dismissal of his musicians do not stop for the Vallenato music artist ‘Rafa’ Pérez, who was summoned to a conciliation hearing for a second labor lawsuit in Barranquilla.
The hearing is scheduled for May 4 at the 14th Labor Court of the Atlantic Capital Circuit and responds to the lawsuit filed by timbalera player Winifer Andrea Campuzano Gámez.

“In this case, the judge is summoning the first hearing where several stages are exhausted, including conciliation and warns that if he sees the necessary elements and the time, we should be prepared so that everything is done in a single hearing, that is, evidence is taken. , allegations and judgment”explained Erick Rada González, the timbalera’s lawyer.

The group Rym Music SAS, of the singer ‘Rafa’ Pérez, for now has a sentence for compensation in favor of bassist José Moisés Páez Jimeno, whose value exceeded $20,000,000. In the operative part, the judge considered that the organization should recognize and pay the ex-bassist the layoffs, service bonus and vacations for the work he did in the musical group between 2017 and 2021.

“This is the second process, there are still two more processes where we are waiting for a hearing date to be set since the defendant is notified in all”Rada González pointed out.

The other two lawsuits pending to be resolved are that of the drummer Katya Melissa Márquez Pérez and the pianist Jorge Alfredo Urdaneta Rangel, who are demanding compensation and payment of other labor benefits.

All the musicians went to court after being fired from the Vallenato group for not showing up for a gig in the municipality of Capurganá, Chocó.

See also  Coronavirus: What information is revealed in an email from American anti-epidemic expert Anthony Fauci-BBC News

The decision was due to the fact that the musicians allegedly did not want to go to the venue due to weather conditions and security.

You may also like

Person apparently injured by gunshots

Islamabad Police raided the house of Senator Shibli...

Beijing has already defeated the United States before...

87-year-old vaccinated against Corona dies

Their aim was to kill or arrest Imran...

Death of Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican...

Classic of the day: The children’s symphony

The Champions League defined its crosses for the...

FTA with the US triggers non-mining-energy exports

The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy