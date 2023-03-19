The legal problems due to the massive dismissal of his musicians do not stop for the Vallenato music artist ‘Rafa’ Pérez, who was summoned to a conciliation hearing for a second labor lawsuit in Barranquilla.

The hearing is scheduled for May 4 at the 14th Labor Court of the Atlantic Capital Circuit and responds to the lawsuit filed by timbalera player Winifer Andrea Campuzano Gámez.

“In this case, the judge is summoning the first hearing where several stages are exhausted, including conciliation and warns that if he sees the necessary elements and the time, we should be prepared so that everything is done in a single hearing, that is, evidence is taken. , allegations and judgment”explained Erick Rada González, the timbalera’s lawyer.

The group Rym Music SAS, of the singer ‘Rafa’ Pérez, for now has a sentence for compensation in favor of bassist José Moisés Páez Jimeno, whose value exceeded $20,000,000. In the operative part, the judge considered that the organization should recognize and pay the ex-bassist the layoffs, service bonus and vacations for the work he did in the musical group between 2017 and 2021.

“This is the second process, there are still two more processes where we are waiting for a hearing date to be set since the defendant is notified in all”Rada González pointed out.

The other two lawsuits pending to be resolved are that of the drummer Katya Melissa Márquez Pérez and the pianist Jorge Alfredo Urdaneta Rangel, who are demanding compensation and payment of other labor benefits.

All the musicians went to court after being fired from the Vallenato group for not showing up for a gig in the municipality of Capurganá, Chocó.

The decision was due to the fact that the musicians allegedly did not want to go to the venue due to weather conditions and security.