A wonderful opportunity will be offered by the Government of Cesar to mothers who are heads of household with enterprises that have not been able to consolidate due to economic limitations.

This Thursday, February 9, the program that will deliver machines and supplies to hundreds of women will be presented to strengthen the enterprises or productive units with which they support their families.

The Strengthening the Entrepreneurship of Head of Household Mothers program will provide tools and support to help them boost their businesses and, therefore, improve their socioeconomic conditions.

Ana María Quintero, advisor to the Departmental Office for Women, explained that through this strategy business development will be encouraged and strengthened, encouraging business formalization, job creation, economic autonomy, and improvement of the quality of work among the beneficiaries of the program. life of each of them.

Women heads of household, urban or rural, Afro-descendants, displaced, the elderly and victims of the conflict, over 18 years of age, from the 25 municipalities of Cesar, with enterprises or productive units, will have access to equipment, machinery and tools, with the that can increase your productivity.

Mothers aspiring to this benefit must submit a business proposal in writing to the Institute for the Development of Cesar, Idecesar, explaining the profitability generated by the support in machinery, tools or equipment. The proposal can be sent to the email [email protected] or directly delivered to the offices of the entity.

The Strengthening the Entrepreneurship of Mothers Head of Household program invited all the women who aspire to this benefit, to the presentation ceremony, which will be held this Thursday, February 9, at the Ricardo González mega-school in the La Nevada neighborhood of Valledupar, from four in the afternoon.

