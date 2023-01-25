Jose Luis Olivero Ochoa45 years old, was captured by the National Police after being caught committing a theft inside a house in the La Esperanza neighborhood, northwest of Valledupar.

Apparently, the man took advantage of the fact that the property was only for break a window and enter to commit theft. However, the community realized what had happened and notified the quadrant patrol of the National Police.

“For this reason, they enter the house looking inside the citizen, who says his name is José Luis Olivero Ochoa, trying to flee through the roof from neighboring houses with a sack that contained various belongings from that residence”the Police reported.

The subject attempted to steal a Welch Allyn television, laptop, speaker amplifier, and organ system whose items exceed the $5.000.000.

The uniformed officers transferred José Olivero to the Immediate Reaction UnitURI, of the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of theft.