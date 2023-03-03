The Council of State decided to provisionally suspend Decree 0227 of February, with which President Gustavo Petro assumed the regulatory powers of public services, among which their prices were defined. This was done under the figure of emergency precautionary measure.

“The urgent precautionary measure of provisional suspension of the legal effects of Decree 227 of February 16, 2023, an administrative act signed by the President of the Republic, by the ministers: Finance and Public Credit, Mines and Energy, and City and Territory Housing, and by the Director of the Administrative Department of National Planning, in accordance with the reasons set forth in this document,” reads the document that determines the decision.

This outcome came to the Council of State after a precautionary measure requested by Julián David Solorza and Lucas Arboleda Henao, who supported such request for allegedly having been issued irregularly. This is added as a second decision, the first was less than a week ago, where the Council decided to provisionally suspend the presidential mandate that restricted the signing of service provision contracts with state entities.

For Solorza and Martínez, the decree should have informed the associates at least 15 calendar days in advance of the regulation project that supported the administrative act. In addition, they assured that the document was invalidated. “To the extent that the first president of the Nation was not given to assume functions assigned by the Political Constitution to the legislative power; for having been issued without competition, since the rate system for residential public services is subject to legal reserve; for having been issued with false motivation, since it was not known that, in matters of regulation of public services, the Constitution enshrined specific powers to the President and other authorities, prior express authorization by the Congress of the Republic, and for having been issued with infringement of the superior norms on which it should be based.” read in the text submitted by the Council before the decision.

Due to the difficult moment of public order in San Vicente del Caguan, where uniformed members of the public force are being detained by presumed indigenous and peasant farmers, President Gustavo Petro has just ordered that a commission made up of the Ministry of Defense, headed by Iván Velásquez, go to the area to attend to the situation.

“At this moment a commission from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of the Interior and the Military Forces is leaving to attend to the situation of Pozos in San Vicente del Caguan. I have ordered the acts of violence to stop.”

The confrontations, it should be remembered, were generated by an incursion of presumed members of indigenous and peasant communities to the village of Los Pozos, where the oil company Emerald Energy is carrying out functions.

The fact, it should be remembered, has already claimed the life of a police uniform and leaves 7 more detained.

Social networks are where the public order crisis and the attacks that about 8 uniformed officers have received have been mainly evidenced.