They take measures against pig farms in Neiva

Authorities from the capital of Huila have implemented rigorous controls to deal with pig farms that do not comply with the established environmental parameters.

As a result of these measures, a marranera was recently closed due to the pollution it generated in Comuna 8 of the city.

Authorities indicated that they will continue to monitor pig farms that are causing contamination. Officials from the Ministry of the Environment made the decision to sanction a sow farm located in the Brisas de Panorama settlement, in Comuna 8, with the definitive closure. This farm was contaminating the La Torcaza stream, since non-domestic wastewater flowed into it, generating an environmental impact qualified as “very serious”. In addition, residents of the area denounced the strong odors emanating from the place, where around 50 pigs were raised.

“Since yesterday, we have carried out operations together with the Environmental Police and Carabineros to combat illegal pig farming in Neiva, due to the great contamination that this is generating through the dumping of waste in bodies of water, which is causing serious environmental problems,” said Mario Andrés Motta, environmental leader of the Ministry of the Environment.

It was discovered that these animals were in improvised structures that did not meet the minimum requirements for their operation. In addition, a violation of sanitary and environmental regulations was found.

In the same way, it has been indicated that they have placed other illegal marraneras located in communes 8, 9, 10 and in the Fortalecillas corregimiento under surveillance.

“Our professionals and work team are already preparing a technical report that will be sent to the Directorate of Justice and the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Alto Magdalena to follow up on this situation,” said the environmental leader.

Those people who are caught harming the environment through this economic activity will be penalized with a type 4 fine and will be required to put an end to this harmful practice for the environment and people, due to the intense odors generated by the pigs, according to Motta stated.