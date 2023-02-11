Authorities announced the measures for the conservation of public order on the occasion of demonstrations that could be held on February 12, 13 and 14, 2023.

Given the call for demonstrations from some sectors at the national level, authorities in Neiva have taken measures in order to maintain public order.

“The public force will be concentrated and available to preserve public order in the municipality of Neiva, especially in the areas and spaces where the social demonstrations will take place on February 12, 13 and 14, 2023, and will also have coverage in special places of the city, to ensure the security of the municipality, avoid events and excesses that alter peaceful coexistence, making it necessary to restrict activities, to guarantee security, taking into account the concentration for the day of demonstration and its possible consequential effects ”, it was stated. read in the decree published by the Mayor of Neiva.

prohibitions

-It is prohibited throughout the jurisdiction of Neiva, the circulation of dump trucks with or without load and the transport of any vehicle with fretting, load of tires, rubble, beach material for construction; This prohibition is established from February 12, 2023, from 00:00 to 18:00 on February 14, 2023.

Failure to comply with the provisions of this article will be sanctioned with a fine of fifteen (15) current minimum daily wages.

-The circulation and participation of minors in the development of the days of social demonstration to be carried out on February 12, 13 and 14, 2023 is prohibited.

-The use of hoods, masks, mountain passes or any element that covers the entire face of people during the development of the demonstration days is prohibited.

-Prohibited the sale, carrying and transportation of gasoline, fuels and dangerous substances in any container, plastic jars and bottles; This prohibition is established from February 12, 2023, from 00:00 to 18:00 on February 14, 2023.

-Restriction of carrying weapons: The suspension of the carrying of firearms and similar will be governed by the provisions of Decree Law 2535 of 1993, Decree 2362 of December 24, 2018 extended by National Decree 1873 of 2021 and National Decree 2633 of 2022, as well as Law 1801 of 2016.

-The carrying of pneumatic, air, reduced-lethality blank weapons or sprays, sprinklers, sprinklers or pepper sprays or any element that is similar to firearms, in the same way, sharp, sharp or similar elements or substances is prohibited. dangerous.

-The commercialization, sale and use of any type of gunpowder is prohibited in the entire jurisdiction of the Municipality of Neiva, on the occasion of the development of the days of social manifestation to be carried out on February 12, 13 and 14, 2023; This prohibition is established from February 12, 2023, from 00:00 to 18:00 on February 14, 2023.

– In the same way, they order the Secretary of Mobility to strictly control parking in prohibited areas in the center of the city and on the routes of the demonstrations.