They take measures in Santa Marta after the death of a minor due to swine flu

The Santa Marta Ministry of Health confirmed the death of an 11-year-old girl from H1N1 flu and announced measures of an epidemiological nature.

After performing the necropsy on a student from the Nicolás Buenaventura District Educational Institution, it was established that the cause of his death was due to the presence of H1N1. The health authorities held a meeting for risk analysis and decided to act on three work fronts: community, school, and with the IPS.

Jorge Bernal, Secretary of District Health, explained that in the community “there is an active search for cases, epidemiological siege and rapid tests. At school it was done disinfection of salons, suspension of classes Tuesday and Wednesday while analysis is done.

The official added that “in the vs. IPS monitoring is done through the CRUE regarding the behavior of respiratory diseases”. The Secsalud delivered a peace of mind to the community and says that they have not identified unusual behavior of respiratory diseases. They also continue to promote vaccination para covid and flu.

