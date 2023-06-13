Home » They take measures in Santa Marta after the death of a minor due to swine flu
News

They take measures in Santa Marta after the death of a minor due to swine flu

by admin
They take measures in Santa Marta after the death of a minor due to swine flu

The Santa Marta Ministry of Health confirmed the death of an 11-year-old girl from H1N1 flu and announced measures of an epidemiological nature.

After performing the necropsy on a student from the Nicolás Buenaventura District Educational Institution, it was established that the cause of his death was due to the presence of H1N1. The health authorities held a meeting for risk analysis and decided to act on three work fronts: community, school, and with the IPS.

Jorge Bernal, Secretary of District Health, explained that in the community “there is an active search for cases, epidemiological siege and rapid tests. At school it was done disinfection of salons, suspension of classes Tuesday and Wednesday while analysis is done.

It might interest you: COVID-19 and AH1N1 flu share similarities but have differences

The official added that “in the vs. IPS monitoring is done through the CRUE regarding the behavior of respiratory diseases”. The Secsalud delivered a peace of mind to the community and says that they have not identified unusual behavior of respiratory diseases. They also continue to promote vaccination para covid and flu.

You may be interested: INS rules out death from H1N1 of a samarium doctor

See also  U.S. will ban Americans from investing in eight Chinese companies including DJI-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

He probably just wanted to show off the...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy