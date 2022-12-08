SAURIS. They take the wrong route and can no longer find the path, forced to ask for help. The rescue operation of the Alpine Rescue team from the Forni di Sopra station ended after almost three hours, shortly after 7 pm on Thursday 8 December, intervening with four rescuers and the pick up to go and recover three young people from Udine (respectively from 1987, 1992 and 1995) who had asked for help after having taken the wrong route after returning from an excursion.

The three had arrived, starting from Lateis, as far as the Emblateribm refuge but, going back, they ended up off the route, taking a dirt road that runs alongside the Pieltinis stream, stopping at the point where it crosses the Novarza stream. The ground was icy and slippery and it was getting dark and so they called the Nue112.

The rescuers interacted with them by telephone, recommending that they keep the position in which they geolocated them and calling them from time to time to ascertain their conditions as they approached with the vehicles. The.presence of snow and ice lengthened the approach times for the necessary assembly of the chains, as well as the return. The three were in good condition, only very cold.