They tell ‘Mama Vila’ by video on networks

A curious video published by Elvira Maestre, ‘Mama Vila’in his social networks he awoke the tenderness of the followers of the deceased vallenata music singer Diomedes Diaz.

Read also: The tender encounter between the daughter of Martín Elías and ‘Mama’ Vila

In the clip “Mama Vila” appears eating in a pot, saying that she is eating well to enjoy health and continue to be by the side of her fans and the music lovers of “Cacique de La Junta” and her grandson Martín Elías Díaz.

“Here I am eating well to continue enjoying good health, I love you very much my followers. God bless me”“Mama Vila” is heard saying in the clip, while her son Elver Díaz tells her that she is evoking their stay in Carrizal, La Guajira, when they ate from different kitchen utensils.

“’Mama Vila’, but she is eating and has a good appetite”, says Elver, while ‘The owner of the blessed belly’, as Diomedes Díaz fans also call her, responds: “TI have quite an appetite because I am taking some vitamins”.

Do not stop reading: Luifer Cuello is reactivated in vallenato with the premiere of ‘Una salidita’

On social networks, his followers applauded his act of humility and assured that this helps “do not lose the customs” that they had years ago in the villages.