they threw a bottle at Poncho Zuleta in the middle of a presentation

Within the framework of the Rapelón, Atlántico festivities, while the singer Poncho Zuleta made his presentation, he was surprised to see that a bottle was thrown at him from the public.

This was announced through his social networks by the artist’s manager, Cristian Rodríguez, who published the image of the bottle. “I don’t know what people have in mind, how they attack a legend in this way.”

Rodríguez said that the container that was intended to attack maestro Poncho ended up impacting the group’s guitarist, Cesar Valbuena, who suffered an affected left hand and was unable to continue with the presentation.

“In the name of folklore, culture and the minstrel’s work team, we demand respect and reject this type of performance that is not linked to healthy entertainment“Cristian Rodríguez pointed out.

