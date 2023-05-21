Home » They throw survival kits to children lost in the jungle of Caquetá
Crews of the Huey II helicopter of the Colombian Air Force have worked incessantly in the search for minors from the crashed aircraft, with aerial loudspeaker missions and recently, inserting food into the search area from the top of native trees.

The launch of survival kits was carried out in the area where the children could be found, inserted in the jungle with a separation of 500 meters between each one, flying safely at low altitude.

A kit, weighing 4.4 kilos, is equipped with two bottles of water, two serums, food and some elements such as flares and whistles; these were packed and fitted with a rope of approximately 30 meters, which allows descent from the aircraft in good condition.

The coordinated missions from the Unified Command Post continue to be carried out 24 hours a day, despite the difficulties in the area and the weather conditions presented.

It should be remembered that on May 16, the authorities managed to locate the plane with three of its dead occupants.

Radars lost track of the aircraft on May 1, after it left a jungle sector known as Araracuara heading for San José del Guaviare, one of the main cities in the Colombian Amazon.

Between Monday and Tuesday “three deceased adults were found,” Germán Camargo, director of Civil Defense in the department of Meta, told AFP, from where the rescue and extraction of the bodies of the pilot and two passengers are coordinated. that were located in the neighboring department of Caquetá (south).

Camargo added that three children, ages 13, 9, and 4, are yet to be found, as well as an 11-month-old baby.

See also  Chinese Prime Minister: Promote RCEP to take effect as soon as possible and officially launch follow-up negotiations on the upgrade of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area | Reuters

Soldiers and indigenous people from communities near the site of the fall found belongings, including a baby bottle, which is why they suspect that there are survivors walking in a jungle area that is difficult to access.

There are “fruits of the jungle that have been bitten, which is why we assume that there is life,” Camargo added.

