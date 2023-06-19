They train 108 women from La Badea

The Department of Education of Dosquebradas, remains in the task of educating groups of inmates as it is done regularly so that they can catch up and level the education they have. This agreement has been emerging through the education program that is carried out throughout the year with days in the morning and in the afternoon so that they finish basic and secondary education.

For its part, from the social responsibility area of ​​Serviciudad, with the aim of preparing these women for their process of reinsertion into civilian life. On this occasion, she appointed personnel in charge of cutting the grass, so that they could teach them how to handle the scythe and perform the different types of cuts.

The contribution from Education has consisted of articulating the Santa Sofía Educational Institution for 22 years. For the 2023 term, 24 teachers have been linked through the payment of overtime with approximately $330 million in resources, to teach classes at the Pereira Women’s Detention Center. This amount is calculated so that payments of $31 million per month are made, reported from the Education portfolio.

