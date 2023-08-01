Home » They train microentrepreneurs on contracting with the State
News

They train microentrepreneurs on contracting with the State

by admin
They train microentrepreneurs on contracting with the State

This August 1, 2023 starting at 8:00 a.m., the Valledupar Chamber of Commerce in the company of the National Public Contracting Agency ‘Colombia Compra Eficiente’, the Higher School of Public Administration-ESAP, the Popular University of Cesar and Confecámaras, will train microentrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, Mypimes and actors of the Popular, Solidarity and Community Economy on how to be State providers.

The start of this event starts with a discussion on Inclusion of new actors in public procurement, Popular Economy in Contracting.

Subsequently, the training of micro-entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and other visitors, which will include simultaneous and rotating workshops that will address different topics among which stand out: Good practices of Strategic Supply, Use and appropriation of SECOP II in the National territory: Steven Papilla, Agile and efficient acquisitions (Virtual Store of the Colombian State – Demand Aggregation Instruments), Basic notions of Public Contracting and legal instruments to access public procurement and contracting.

The four workshops will be dictated simultaneously and in rotation at times established for it; the indications will be given by the ANCP-CCE team during the event.

Those attending this important event will receive certification issued by the ANCP-CCE and the ESAP, after previously meeting the requirements.

If for any reason you were unable to attend this first session of training in the chamber, this event will be replicated on August 2 and 3 at the Popular University of Cesar, in the Jaime Molina auditorium, Bellas Artes venue, and in the Miguel Vicente Arroyo, administrative headquarters of the UPC, Hurtado spa.

See also  Beijing Yesterday, a new case of local confirmed cases related to outside Beijing City Disease Control Reminder: Citizens should not leave Beijing if they are not necessary in the near future|New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

You may also like

Fire in Costa Smeralda: flames threaten villas

Best day and time to send email explained

Prosecuted mother accused of burning her daughter’s hands...

Fatalities and Disruptions: Beijing Hit by Torrential Rain,...

“Quelli del Fiordaliso” ready to do an encore...

Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club

What happened to Jairo Martínez, exjured from Yo...

discover the heart of Salento — idealista/news

update on Mahamat Idriss Déby’s visit to Niamey...

Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Life in Prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy