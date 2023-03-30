By management of the government of Chocó, the Air Force transferred, from Bajo Baudó to Quibdó, thirteen indigenous babies in a delicate state of health.

The babies belong to the Wounaan community, who live in the Buena Vista corregimiento, in Bajo Baudó, and who suffer from infectious gastroenteritis.

Thanks to the coordination carried out between the National Center for Personnel Recovery (CENRP) and the Regulatory Center for Urgencies and Emergencies (CRUE) of Chocó, a UH-60 Angel helicopter and military medical personnel arrived in the municipality of Pizarro to carry out timely the humanitarian aeromedical evacuation of indigenous minors to the city of Quibdó, so that they could receive the necessary medical attention in a higher level health center.

During the flights, the minors, who were traveling under the care of their mothers, were monitored by military doctors and rescuers from their Air Force personnel, thus guaranteeing optimal and stable conditions, to be sent to the ambulances that were waiting for them on the ramp of the airport. Quibdo airport.

The support provided by the Colombian Air Force was essential for the attention to the public health emergency faced by the population, taking into account that the Buena Vista corregimiento is six hours by river from Pizarro, the municipal seat.

The indigenous organization Woundeko reported a week ago the death of three children, who had diarrhea and malnutrition.