Home » They tried to steal a bell that weighs more than 100 kilos in the church of La Jagua
News

They tried to steal a bell that weighs more than 100 kilos in the church of La Jagua

by admin
They tried to steal a bell that weighs more than 100 kilos in the church of La Jagua

Not even the house of God is saved from crime. In the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar, two men tried to steal one of the bells that are in the bell tower of the San Miguel Arcángel church, which are made of bronze material.

The events were recorded on Thursday night, when members of the community observed the piece that was on the street near the temple and wrapped in a plastic material, a situation that generated an alert and decided to investigate what it was about.

The two criminals, who took advantage of the darkness in the area, apparently climbed up the side of the church, more than 10 meters high, and lowered one of the two pieces with the intention of stealing it. Unfortunately they were ‘saved by the bell’, and they managed to flee the place, after being caught by the watchman of the municipal Mayor’s Office and neighbors.

This bell is made of bronze, with a weight of more than 100 kilos and a height of more than 60 cm.

See also  EPL, Nottingham Forest defeated Southampton

You may also like

அரிக்கை ɽⳡɽЙܹע_Ƶ_й

First national employment agreement for specialist fire brigade...

One more victory for the “Cyclone” in the...

Risk policy for infrastructure projects approved

‘Notturna del Campanile’, walking ‘in evening dress’ in...

Cotacachi decorated invites you to visit it –...

Everyone talks about safety and everyone responds to...

Canadian GP, ​​Free Practice 2: Mercedes one-two, promising...

STEIBI invites you to celebrate Father’s Day

The Futuro Macondo program seeks to promote emerging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy