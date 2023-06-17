They tried to steal a bell that weighs more than 100 kilos in the church of La Jagua

Not even the house of God is saved from crime. In the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar, two men tried to steal one of the bells that are in the bell tower of the San Miguel Arcángel church, which are made of bronze material.

The events were recorded on Thursday night, when members of the community observed the piece that was on the street near the temple and wrapped in a plastic material, a situation that generated an alert and decided to investigate what it was about.

The two criminals, who took advantage of the darkness in the area, apparently climbed up the side of the church, more than 10 meters high, and lowered one of the two pieces with the intention of stealing it. Unfortunately they were ‘saved by the bell’, and they managed to flee the place, after being caught by the watchman of the municipal Mayor’s Office and neighbors.

This bell is made of bronze, with a weight of more than 100 kilos and a height of more than 60 cm.

Related