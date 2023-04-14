The Colombian authorities uninstalled thirty Vietnamese traps on Thursday, made up of pointed stakes impregnated with acid or excrement.which the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) set up in the department of Arauca, in the east of the country.

The Army explained that the so-called “gravity traps” they had been placed by that group in the village of San Pedro, in the municipality of Fortul.

This type of artifacts are camouflaged with brush or straw and buried to a depth of two meters so that only the pointed part remains on the outside.

It may interest you: Prosecutor opens investigation into the fall of the La Vieja bridge between Quindío and Valle

“The single sting of one of these devices produces gangrene”added the information.

According to military intelligence, the Vietnamese traps were installed by the ELN’s Eastern War Front in areas close to places that Army soldiers usually use for “their operational advance.”

“The National Army will establish the corresponding complaints and leaves a precedent for the use of illegal means and methods of war by the members” of the guerrilla “in the fields and paths of the department, with the sole objective of causing serious damage to the civilian population. or to the soldiers”, added the institution.

Arauca, located on the border with Venezuela, is the main ELN stronghold and FARC dissidents also operate there that did not accept the peace agreement signed in November 2016.

In his search for total peace in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro announced on December 31 a ceasefire for six months with the ELN, the Central General Staff of the FARC dissidents, the Segunda Marquetalia, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) and the paramilitaries of the Sierra Nevada.

However, days later the ELN said that it was not joining that pact because it was announced without having been agreed upon at the negotiating table and unilaterally.