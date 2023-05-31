They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia Sartore – breaking latest news

The Mater Dei Fiscomisional Educational Unit of the city of Loja unveiled the monument in honor of Sister María Luigia Sartore (1945-2021), precursor of Loja education for more than 25 years and creator of the institution.

The statue is located in the roundabout of the Época citadel, the place where the vicar of the Diocese of Loja, priest Geovanny Campoverde, performed the blessing.

Effigy

The image was made by the architect Fernando Jaramillo; and the sculptor Diego Espinoza.

Carefully crafted, the effigy captures the essence of his altruistic spirit, and stands as an enduring symbol of his legacy. Imposing and majestic, her bronze figure represents the strength and courage with which she tackled every challenge in her life and in her service to the community. (YO)

Given

The Educational Unit has around 1,900 students.