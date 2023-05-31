Home » They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia Sartore – breaking latest news
News

They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia Sartore – breaking latest news

by admin
They unveiled a monument to Sister. Maria Luigia Sartore – breaking latest news

The Mater Dei Fiscomisional Educational Unit of the city of Loja unveiled the monument in honor of Sister María Luigia Sartore (1945-2021), precursor of Loja education for more than 25 years and creator of the institution.

The statue is located in the roundabout of the Época citadel, the place where the vicar of the Diocese of Loja, priest Geovanny Campoverde, performed the blessing.

Effigy

The image was made by the architect Fernando Jaramillo; and the sculptor Diego Espinoza.

Carefully crafted, the effigy captures the essence of his altruistic spirit, and stands as an enduring symbol of his legacy. Imposing and majestic, her bronze figure represents the strength and courage with which she tackled every challenge in her life and in her service to the community. (YO)

Given

The Educational Unit has around 1,900 students.

See also  Massacre in Barranquilla leaves five people murdered

You may also like

Germany revokes license for four Russian consulates |...

Low prices hit rice farmers

After a mass brawl at Schalke: These are...

Bluemind Foundation calls for applications for its Heal...

Alquería evolves whole milk to the “Super creamy”

Building Characteristics of Mobile Homes (OFD) – NWB...

Revolutionary cleaning: Discover the new generation of washing...

One dead and one injured leaves a vehicle...

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation——Written...

Housing costs rose less than household income from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy