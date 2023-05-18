Home » They urge the population to apply the vaccines against seasonal influenza and Covid-19
They urge the population to apply the vaccines against seasonal influenza and Covid-19

Mr. ARNALDO GARAY, Regional Head of the Expanded Immunization Program in Ñeembucú, said that they have available doses in all vaccinations between 07:00 and 15:00 and in some even until 18, for which he recommended Biologicals should be applied to the population since in the case of Covid-19 there are again serious symptoms of the disease that require hospitalization and even deaths from this virus occur again.

The professional mentioned in another moment that they have the anti-covid biologicals of the modern bivalent platform and that it takes approximately 21 days to create immunity in the people who receive it, so he insisted on the need for elderly people and minors mainly come to apply them before the season with the highest appearance of cases and low temperatures.

He added that the vaccines are free in their entirety and among them is also the anti-influenza for four strains.

