They used a knife to steal in Riobamba

The personnel of the Judicial Police proceeded with the apprehension of two citizens, who allegedly engaged in robbery of people by threatening with a knife, in different sectors of the city of Riobamba. These citizens respond to the names of Edwin A, and Byron A. of Ecuadorian nationality, who have records for theft and robbery.

The suspects were detained by police officers.

After a complaint from a citizen who stated that minutes before, four citizens on two motorcycles stole their cell phones through threats with a knife, Judicial Police personnel deployed an operation according to the characteristics indicated by the injured persons; Thus, in the sector corresponding to the Terminal Terrestre circuit, the march of a motorcycle with two occupants is stopped, who oppose resistance to the police work, for which reason this action is neutralized by conducting a body search and finding them in their possession a White weapon.

The injured persons arrived at the place and fully recognized those who would have committed this illegal act, for which reason these individuals were apprehended, who were placed under the orders of the competent authority and the evidence entered the Collection Center and the Patio of Vehicle Retention, of the Judicial Police of Chimborazo. The evidence includes: a knife, a motorcycle, two cell phones and clothing. (25)

