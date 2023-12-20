They used social networks to attract men in Villavicencio and steal their belongings – news

The imminent risk of territorial damage and the violation of environmental rights faced by these indigenous communities due to the armed conflict motivated the Land Restitution Unit to present judicial actions through which it intends to order effective and timely measures. to protect ancestral peoples.

Acxan Duque, director of Ethnic Affairs of the URT explained that, “the urgency of this judicial action is due to the accelerated expansion of plowing activities in the vicinity of the canals and the advance of deforestation processes in conservation areas. Furthermore, according to complaints from traditional authorities, mechanized agricultural activities by agricultural companies are advancing rapidly and could have caused damage due to interventions in the water circuits.”

Added to this is that the traditional authorities of the Iwitsulibo, Barrulia, San Rafael Warrojo and Tsawilonia indigenous communities reported that since 2020 they have received constant death threats from alleged armed actors.

The indigenous settlements belonging to the Sikuani Sáliba and Piapoco peoples are located in a territory that totals 102,000 hectares of the villages: La Cristalina, Nuevas Fundaciones, El Frío, Chaviolina, Casuna, Rancho Alegre and San Pedro de Arimena in Puerto Gaitán, Meta. There, the Unit evidenced the phenomena of deforestation, removal and intervention of the forests and natural vegetation of the water circuit of the pipes, rivers and lagoons in the ancestral territories.

In the ancestral territory, burning is carried out as a method of removing vegetation cover, which generates a high risk of causing forest fires, reducing vegetation cover. Furthermore, the natural processes that occur during the dry season and intense summer make the vegetation layer vulnerable, generating uncontrollable fire.

Thanks to the technical visits that were made to the private properties that overlap with the territory occupied by the Sikuani people, three sanctioning processes are currently underway for impacts on natural resources due to activities that have been carried out without permission from the environmental authority.

Director Duque stated that “after analyzing these serious and urgent situations due to the violation of the environmental rights of indigenous communities, supported by the Land Restitution Unit, the First Civil Judge of the Specialized Circuit of Villavicencio, considered that the request meets the minimum requirements for its admission and processing, in accordance with the provisions of article 152 of Decree-Law 4633 of 2011.”

Thus, the judge ordered the linking and notification of the entities so that within a period of five days they could rule on this request for a precautionary measure.

Source: Land Restitution Unit

